Theresa Myers, 65, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
She was born February 26, 1955, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Park and Lorene (Switzer) Myers.
She graduated from Chanute Senior High School in 1973. Theresa was employed by the Topeka Inventory Service for over 40 years prior to retirement.
Theresa is survived by her children, Aaron and Adrian Abbott; four brothers, Tony, Ed, David and Bill; three sisters, Bernadette, Michelle and Katherine and her grand dog, Delilah. She was preceded in death by her father; her siblings, Robert Dean and Beverly.
She enjoyed being with her children and watching old westerns and sports on television.
Honoring Theresa’s request, cremation is planned. The family plans to have a private memorial service later in the future. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society – Topeka, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS, 66604 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720.
