Claris Eileen Angleton, 82, of Erie, KS passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute, KS. She was born on December 18, 1937 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Vyrl and Ona (Ard) Roberts. Eileen graduated from Stark High School in 1955 and attended NCCC for one year.
On October 19, 1956 she married Alan Angleton at the Humboldt United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 2013. Eileen worked as a receptionist for eye doctor’s office and bookkeeper at Chanute Grain, Churchill and retired from Young’s Welding. She was the first woman employee at Churchill and she worked there for 15 years. She was a member of the Big Creek Methodist Church and the Professional Business Women’s Association. Eileen was very involved with the church when she was younger. She loved her pets and her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
Eileen is survived by
Sons: Doyle Angleton and wife, Kathy, Doug Angleton and wife, Terri, Dwight Angleton and wife, Carol; Brother: Norman Roberts; Sister: June Marie Metzen; Grandchildren: Brad, Leah, Kayla, Danielle, Haley, Aimee, Chelsie, Kassie; 8 Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan; sister Nelda McGee, and grandson Michael Gilmore.
The family will greet friends and family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home at 16 N. Forest in Chanute, KS. Funeral service will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 am at Big Creek Methodist Church east of Chanute. Cremation has been requested after the service. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Big Creek Methodist Church or Horizon Hospice and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
