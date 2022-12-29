Dean Duane Strack of Chanute, Kanas, passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Medicalodges Senior Care in Iola, Kansas.
Dean was born in Humboldt, Kansas to Glen and Mildred (Dixon) Strack on July 26, 1935.
On November 11, 1956, he was united in marriage to Jeannine Crumrine at Grant Avenue Baptist Church, in Chanute.
After graduating from Chanute High School in 1953, Dean worked at the local John Deere dealership assembling, servicing and delivering farm equipment in the Chanute and surrounding area.
In 1958, Dean was drafted into the United States Army, and became part of the Alaska Defense Command, (also known as the Polar Bears) and served in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska. Afterwards, he returned home to Chanute, and stayed in the reserves from 1960 until 1964.
Dean spent 25 years working for Ash Grove Cement. During his time there he was a maintenance welder, worked in the lab to produce cement, overhead crane operator and hauled rock in a 400 ton capacity dump truck.
After he retired, Dean spent his time doing lawn care, carpentry and general maintenance task for those of the community in need. In his free time, he enjoyed camping and traveling, and was an avid gardener and square dancer.
Dean was blessed with two children; Larry Strack and his wife, Rebecca, of Mulvane, and Nancy Strack of Overland Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannine, his children, his brother and sister, Don Strack (Sandra) and Elaine Cramer (Dallas) as well as his four grandchildren, Nathan Strack, and Zakk, Tyler, and Ashlyn Mauk.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 170 Honor Guard.
