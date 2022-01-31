Charles Carlyle Cohee, 62, of Chanute, KS passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Chuck was born August 7, 1959, in Neodesha, KS, to Franklin Cohee and Shirley (Cook) Horn.
He attended Chanute Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Janice Browning and later divorced. He was united in marriage to Cindy Knudsen in 2008, and she preceded him in death April 5, 2012.
Charles worked for the City of Chanute in the Sanitation Department and retired from there after 37 years.
He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, playing pool, crossword puzzles, hanging out with his grandchildren and cruising on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley (Cook) Horn of Chanute, his stepfather, Tony (Debbie) Rodriguez of Coffeyville, six children; Cara Clark of Ark City, Nicole Cohee, Matt (Tiffany) Cohee, Perseus Knudsen, Charles Cohee, and Sheena Cohee all of Chanute. His siblings; Cindy (Terry) Gard of Chanute, Carla (Joe) Lafon, Independence, Gina (Kurt) Richwine, Olathe, Nick (Shawn) Horn, Flushing, Michigan, Terri Jo (Scott) Conger of St. Louis, MO, and Jerry (Jonet) Horn of Chanute, and 12 grandchildren. Charles is preceded in death by his wife, his father, his stepfather Ronald Horn, grandparents, and a niece Asya Frazier.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery Chanute. Facemasks are strongly suggested.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave.m Chanute, KS 66720.
