Christine (Taylor) Jenkins 60, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
She was born to John Clayton Jr. and Cynthia (Tainter) Taylor on July 11, 1962, in Richmond Virginia.
Christine was an enthusiastic young lady, eager to learn new things and educate herself. She received a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York and began her 30-year career as a teacher. She loved education and loved the students. She also loved to study the Bible and attend church.
She was united in marriage to Joseph Jenkins, on May 5, 2023, in Altoona, Kansas, he survives of the home. Christine is also survived by her father; John Taylor Jr. of Venice Florida, her daughter Kaitlyn Karmen of Ann Arbor Michigan, her brother, Douglas Andrew Taylor, step-brother, Gregg Michaelsen, and three step-sisters; Deborah Barbra, and Cheryl Michaelsen.
She is preceded in death by her mother and her brother John Clayton Taylor III.
Christine was a member of AGAPE SOZO Christian Church of Altoona, KS. Memorials may be made to the church and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the AGAPE SOZO Christian Church 1030 Main St. Altoona, KS 66710.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS.
