Michael “Mike” Phillips, 66, of Chanute, KS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. Mike was born on January 27, 1953 in Riverside, New Jersey to Warren and Genevieve Phillips. He spent most of his life in Chanute, graduating from CHS with the Class of 71. Mike was a union sheet rocker, retiring in 2013.
Mike loved anything to do with cars. He enjoyed collecting Die-Cast Cars and was proud of his collection. Mike loved watching movies and Christian television. He also loved sharing the gospel with others and giving Bibles to as many people as possible Mike loved his friends and family dearly. He especially loved spending time with his significant other Diane until she preceded him in death in 2004. Mike was a compassionate caregiver for Diane and later for his Mom. Mike loved his 2 dogs Gidget and Barney. He was a truly sweet person; he will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by
Siblings: Patrick Phillips, Terri Phillips Teeple; Nieces and nephew: Natalie, Jesse, and Steve; Two Great Nieces:
Andi and Rose; Two Great Nephews: Baron and Carson; Many Cousins
He is preceded in death by his parents and significant other Diane.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, Johnson Chapel, Chanute, Kansas. Longtime friend Steve Pruitt will be sharing special memories of Mike at 5 pm. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Chanute Christian Academy and will go to the scholarship fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
