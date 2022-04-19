Ronald D. “Ron” Hanks, 70, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Iola, Kansas.
Ron was born July 22, 1951, to Herman “Carl” and Frances Leona (Shepard) Hanks in Tuscumbia, Missouri. He graduated high school from Camdenton, Missouri. On January 16, 1971, Ron married Barbara Hunter in Camdenton. He dedicated his career to working in construction, ending that career with 19 years working for the City of Chanute.
Ron had a very adventurous spirit, most of which was spent riding his motorcycles. He also loved being on the lake. The most important thing in life to Ron was spending time with his family. His kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids meant the world to him. If you knew Ron, you were part of his family.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Frances Hanks; brother Les Hanks; and sister Brenda Kimball.
Ron is survived by his wife of the home, Barbara Hanks; daughters, Lisa Page and husband, John, and Deona Anderson and husband, Brian; son, David Hanks and wife, Heather; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Byron Hanks; sisters, Donna Webb and Barbara Hensley; and numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service to honor the life of Ron will be held at 2 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute. Family will greet friends from 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Ron are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
