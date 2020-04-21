Vance Christopher Williams, 35, of Thayer, KS passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Vance was born on July 5, 1984 in Scott City, KS the son of Timothy L. and Carol M. (Ostrenga) Williams.
On March 20, 2014 in Buffalo, KS Vance married Pamela K. Martin and she survives at their home. When not working, Vance enjoyed being with his family, playing computer games, going hunting, and doing carpentry work. Most of all he enjoyed hanging out with his children.
Including his wife Pamela, Vance is survived by:
2 Children: Jason Williams of Thayer, Mason Williams of Thayer; 1 Sister: Rhonda Williams of Colby, KS; Parents: Timothy Williams of Colby, KS, Carol Williams of Copeland, KS; Paternal Grandmother: Jana Williams-Mills of Hoxie, KS; Maternal Grandparents: Raymond and Mary Ostrenga of Cruces, NM; Father-In-Law: Ronald Martin of Columbus, KS.
Vance was preceded in death by his grandfather Darrell M. Williams DVM and Mother-In-Law Anita Martin
Cremation has been requested. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a private memorial service. Memorials have been suggested to the Vance Williams Children’s Educational fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.