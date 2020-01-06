John A. Muller, 54, of Parsons passed away Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital, Joplin.
John Andrew Muller was born on Dec. 24, 1965, to Danny Leroy and Betty Joann (Hillyard) Muller in Independence. At the age of 4, John became a resident of the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center, where he had lived since.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Goswick and her husband, Gary, of Wichita; a brother, Keith Muller of Kansas; and a sister, Tona Wood of Dewey, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Muller, on Feb. 23, 2012.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the service begins.
