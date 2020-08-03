In loving memory of Larry Myers of Thayer, who passed away on June 17, 2020, family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 am at the Thayer Cemetery located at the south end of Osage Street in Thayer.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- USD 413 announces three of leadership team tested positive for COVID
- Number of USD 413 administrators testing positive up to six; 11 quarantined
- Warren Eugene Alford 1926-2020
- Butcher Block: Warren: A special man and friend
- Donna M. Keller 1930-2020
- Pool’s expenses $75,000; revenue so far $6,000
- Taylor (R)
- Carolyn J. (Bockover) Montgomery 1939-2020
- NCCC’s Merrill hired as new sports information director
- Rosenberger (R)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.