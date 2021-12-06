Lee I. Schmitt, 88, of Tipton, MO passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Tipton Oak Manor.
He was born April 4, 1933, in Tipton, son of Andrew and Elizabeth (Schollmeyer) Schmitt.
On October 26, 1957, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Tipton, he married Shirley Salzman, who preceded him in death on February 14, 1992.
Lee was a United States Air Force veteran, serving between World War II and the Korean War from 1953 to 1957.
He was the owner/operator of Advanced Systems Homes in Chanute for many years.
Lee was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at the Maclay Home and the Tipton Nutrition Center.
His interests included model trains, John Deere tractors, the St. Louis Cardinals, working puzzles and playing cards.
He will be remembered as a compassionate man who was devoted to his family.
Surviving are four children, Chris Schmitt (Mary Ann), of Ft. Worth, TX, Tim Schmitt (Teresa), of Bellevue, NE, Brenda Schmitt, of Chanute, Lori Fortner (Robert), of Broken Arrow, OK; ten grandchildren, Kimberly Bailey, Brian Schmitt, Jamie Fail, Tiffany Schulz, Ashley Hicks, Courtney McCall, Taylor Braman, Nathan Fortner, Aaron Fortner and Sylvia Solis; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Tony, Barbara, Norbert and Ruth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Tipton, with Fr. Alex Gabriel officiating.
Prayers of the Rosary will be said at 5 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton. Visitation will follow until 6:30 pm.
Burial will be in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, with military honors by the United States Air Force and American Legion Edgar Cole Post 304.
Casket bearers will be Chris Schmitt, Tim Schmitt, Rob Fortner, Nathan Fortner, Aaron Fortner and Brian Schmitt.
Memorials are suggested to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, or the Tipton Nutrition Center.
