Delores J. “Dee” Wilkins, 82, of Erie, passed away at 2:55 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village at St. Paul.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Erie with the Reverend Dr. Michael Haggard officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 7 to 8 Friday evening. Further obituary information will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie. Onliine condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
