Neal Edward Brown, age 82, of Chanute, passed away January 29, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital, Chanute. Neal was born December 2, 1939, in Humboldt, Kansas, to David E. Brown and Lucille E. (Ludlum) Brown.
Neal graduated from Humboldt High School; he then attended and graduated from Emporia State University. He served six years in the United States Navy. Neal was a truck driver.
Neal enjoyed going to the casinos and gambling. He liked to read books.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Phyllis Brown.
Neal is survived by his sisters, Beverly Wicker, Overland Park, Sharon (Gary) Minckley, Colony, Carol (Don) Nelson, Mannford, Oklahoma; brother, Darrel (Susan) Brown, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Horizon Hospice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
