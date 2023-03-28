Pamela Sue Smedley, of the Fort Scott, Kansas community, passed away on March 27, 2023, at the age of 58. Pam was born on June 7, 1964, in Neodesha, Kansas, to George (Sonny) Smedley and Leona Smedley (Gibbs).
Pam was a cherished daughter and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She had a deep love for classic country music, just like her father, and always had to have her picture taken with any new baby in the family. Pam was a kind soul who adored her family’s dogs, and they loved her, too, knowing they would receive all the treats they wanted when she was around. Pam also enjoyed going on rides around the town of Thayer and the countryside with her mother in the Ranger.
She was preceded in death by her father, George (Sonny) Smedley. Pam is survived by her mother, Leona Smedley, who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her sister, Debra Mahaffey, and her husband, Dan Mahaffey, of Neodesha, as well as her sister, Sandra Barker, and her husband, Russel Barker, of Independences. Pam is also survived by her brother, David Smedley and his wife, Tonya Smedley, of Thayer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Thayer Christian Church at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Friends of Tri Valley, they may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Pam’s family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
