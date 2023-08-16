John Reese Kuhn, 58, of Carl Junction Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 following a brave fight of an unexpected illness. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 27, 1964 to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Eugene Kuhn.
John attended school at Altoona-Midway. He was a man who held his family to the highest esteem. He loved nothing more than to spend time with those he cared about. He had a passion for buying, selling, and trading vehicles. He was always there to give a hand when something needed done. He had a green thumb and enjoyed spending much of his time in his yard. Those who knew him well will always fondly remember his mischievous personality and smile.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold Eugene Kuhn and Mary Alice Hubbard; his sister, Diane Barton; and multiple nieces and nephews.
John leaves behind two children, John Reese Kuhn II and wife Ashley of Dayton, TX; Angelica Mercedes Noreen Edwards and husband Devan of Braceville, IL; two grandchildren, Kinsley and Piper Kuhn of Dayton, TX. He leaves behind nine siblings, Maria Huckabee of Ruby, South Carolina; Cindy Kuhn-Shifflet of Columbus, Ohio; Fred Kuhn of Buffalo, Kansas; Jackie Kuhn-Dotson of Johnstown, Ohio; Barb Hutson of Buffalo, Kansas; Rick Kuhn of Edgerton, Kansas; Pete Kuhn of Buffalo, Kansas; Robert Kuhn of Buffalo, Kansas; and Ed Kuhn of Chanute, Kansas. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00 am at Countryside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
