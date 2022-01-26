Lorene VanLeeuwen, a lifelong resident of St. Paul, Kansas, died at 7:04 am Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul. Lorene was generous of heart, wise, witty and a woman of grace and beauty. Her ability to make others feel special drew many to her. Up until her passing at age 106, she continued being thankful for the kindnesses extended to her. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother and aunt, she left a legacy of unconditional love and an example of a faith-filled family life. She is deeply loved by her family.
Lorene was born April 7, 1915, in North Mission, Neosho County, St. Paul to Leo Alphonsus and Maude Anne (Coomes) Smith. She attended Prairie View School seven years then transferred to St Paul and graduated from St. Francis (St. Paul) High School in 1932. After enrolling in the Teacher’s Normal Training Program, she earned county and state teaching certificates. Lorene taught at Prairie View, a one-room rural school, from 1933 to 1936 and had been a first grade student in the same school.
On September 1, 1936, she and Andrew E. VanLeeuwen were married in St. Francis Catholic Church by the Rev. Joseph Garland, C.P. Andrew was a farmer and stockman and together they spent 49 years on the farm raising three sons, Jim, Gary and Ed. Following retirement, they moved to St. Paul in 1985 into a home built by their son, Jim, on a lot that faced the church and school.
She rejoined the workforce in 1959 and was employed as St. Paul school secretary until 1966. From 1966 to 1981, she was employed as a United States postal clerk in the local St Paul Post Office, retiring in 1981. Lorene had many interests. She enjoyed bowling and was a Slow Pokes bowling team member. Other talents were expressed in oil painting: still life, flowers, and landscapes; sewing clothing and costumes for grandchildren, needlework, quilting, gardening and playing cards with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed creating special surprises for her grandchildren at holidays; they could always count on her bunny cake at Easter and her famous dressing at Thanksgiving dinner. Those close to home knew Granny would assist in driving lessons which included thrills going down the county road hills. Her clippings of poems, rhymes, wise sayings, and historical articles were treasures to read. She had traveled to Europe and various states with friends and family. Through the camaraderie of social clubs and volunteering for church and community organizations, she extended her friendships. She was a 72-year member of the Daughters of Isabella, joining April 10, 1949, serving the in offices of financial secretary and chancellor. A member of St. Francis Altar Society, she had served as vice-president and treasurer. A past member of the North Mission Homemakers Club, she served as a leader and enjoyed the activities of the Neosho County Home Demonstration Unit. She also had been a school PTO member, a museum volunteer and a volunteer at PMRV. Reading books, working crossword puzzles, and keeping abreast of the news regarding our country and its citizens were important pastimes. She would not miss her opportunity to vote. She was an avid sports fan supporting the local high school teams and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. In later years, she looked forward to the annual “Granny Run” into St. Paul (on motorcycles) which brought together family and friends to celebrate her birthday. Her independent, vibrant nature sustained her all her days.
A gracious hostess, guests invited to her home could count on a delicious meal, snack or dessert. The priests of the Congregation of the Passion (Passionists) appreciated her kindness and hospitality for many years while they ministered to the people of St. Paul. Gifted with an exceptional memory of historical events, people and names, she was consulted by family and the community for facts and information. The Governing Body of the city of St. Paul declared April 7, 2015, as “Lorene VanLeeuwen Day” in order to give honor and recognition to Lorene upon reaching the milestone of 100 years. The framed document decreed, “she has lived a long and productive life as an upstanding citizen of St. Paul and has brought much honor, credit and esteem to herself, her family and the community, and who has exemplified the highest qualities of citizenship through the years.”
She often stated the most important passions in her life were living her faith, loving her family and caring for her friends. Faith was her lifeline. She had written: “In good times, praise and thanksgiving of God’s Blessings. In bad times, strength, petition, prayer and resignation to God’s will.”
Her warmth and loving heart were extended to all who knew her.
Survivors include:
Two sons - Gary VanLeeuwen and his wife, Cynthia (Journot), of St. Paul, Ed VanLeeuwen and his wife, Ann (Spilker), of Village of Loch Lloyd, Missouri;
One daughter-in-law - Jane VanLeeuwen (Miller) of Parsons; Thirteen grandchildren: Linda VanLeeuwen Peterson; Lisa London (William); Dan VanLeeuwen (Dr. Sonya Culver); Cheryl Trepagnier (Ken); Katrina Villarreal (Rudy); Annette Hartzell (Rich); David VanLeeuwen (Laura); Lori VanLeeuwen; Scott VanLeeuwen (Shawna); Catherine VanLeeuwen Bowman; Doug VanLeeuwen; Thad VanLeeuwen (Beth); and Alex Van Leeuwen (Ragan); Twenty-eight great-grandchildren; Eleven great-great-grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews close to her heart, their Aunt Renie.
Besides her husband, Andrew, who died July 21, 1990, she was preceded in death by a son, James B. VanLeeuwen, on April 13, 2017; two sisters, Alice Prawicki and Clara Simon Neuharth; and three brothers, Ken Smith, Joe Smith and Frank Smith.
The Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 10 am followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 am Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Francis Hieronymo Catholic Church, St. Paul. The Mass will be concelebrated by the Reverends David Michael Htun, Theodore Khin and Deacon Rudy Villarreal. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church or Prairie Mission Retirement Village. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
