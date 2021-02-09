Thursa Mae Braman, 91, of Buffalo, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Heritage Health Care. Thursa was born on December 15, 1929 in Buffalo, KS the daughter of Earl and Ida (Puckett) Stevens.
Thursa graduated from Buffalo High School. After graduating from High School Thursa worked at the Burlington overall plant. Thursa married Junior Merle Braman in Buffalo, Kansas May 15, 1949. Thursa and Junior were married for 67 years until Junior’s death in 2016. Along with taking care of her family and their home, Thursa worked as a secretary for USD 387 Altoona-Midway Schools for many years.
Thursa was a devoted member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church, and the UMC Women’s Group. Thursa was gifted with the ability to sing, and throughout her life she sang at many events and funeral services. She enjoyed going dancing, watching all types of sporting events, working in her garden and raising flowers. Thursa loved to visit with friends and help others as much as she could. Thursa was devoted mother to her daughter Marla Braman until her death in 2016. Thursa loved opening her home to entertain family members for the annual Braman reunion.
Thursa is survived by:
Son: Clay Braman and wife, Kathy, of Buffalo, KS; Sister: Juanita May of Owasso, OK; Two grandchildren: Austin Braman of Buffalo and Kameron Braman of Owensboro, KY; Two great grandchildren: Harlow and Blakley Braman.
Besides her husband and daughter she was preceded in death by her brother Earl Lewis Stevens and sister Lois Sell.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held at the Buffalo United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 pm. Memorials have been suggested to either the Buffalo United Methodist Church or the Buffalo Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
