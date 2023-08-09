Barry Brett Cook passed away on August 3, 2023.
He was born in Salem, Indiana, to Leon and Sondra (Green) Cook on April 15, 1966. Barry was a natural born salesman and entertainer. Most of his adult life was spent selling something or another. He sold vacuums, boats, cars, hitches, and his great ideas. When he was not selling goods, he was an entrepreneur. He owned a hotel and a trailer park in Topeka, KS before moving to the Buffalo/Chanute area. There he had a carpet cleaning business, and a custom furniture and upholstery business. He was also a member of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department where he earned the nickname Taz, because of how he would go tearing into the fires.
Most all who knew Barry knew he loved playing guitar, Elvis, and country singers such as Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. Je was able to fulfill a lifelong dream by joining a band and later starting a DJ/Karaoke company, where he could spend his time singing his favorites, playing the guitar, and entertaining the masses. He even made it to Nashville to record a song.
Survivors include his children Joshua, Karissa, and Jesse Cook, wife Diane Cook, brother Bryan (Julie) Cook of Pekin, Indiana and sisters Brenda Cantrell of Jefferson City, Tennessee and Melinda Ibegbu of Onitsha, Nigeria.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents Lowell and Mable Zink.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church-Good News Center in Chanute; after the service the family would like to invite friends to the Rack House on South Santa Fe in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Barry and Diane’s children Karissa and Jesse and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
