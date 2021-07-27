James Allen Johnson, 72, of Pleasanton, Kansas passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas after a brief illness.
Allen was born on July 7, 1949, at Moran, Kansas, the son of Leroy Robert Raymond Johnson and Ruby Matilda (Nelson) Johnson. He grew up in the Elsmore, Kansas area and attended Elsmore Grade School and graduated from Marmaton Valley High School in 1967. Allen was an outstanding athlete and played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Allen County Community College and received a Bachelor of Education degree from Pittsburg State University. He taught and coached in various schools in Kansas for many years. After his teaching career, he worked in sales and manufacturing.
Allen married Terri Lynne Wilson on October 25, 1987, in Elsmore, Kansas. They were blessed with two sons, Daniel Joseph and Samuel Dean. Allen loved his family and was so proud of his sons and their families. He loved his grandchildren, Kipling Alan, Ivy May, and Olivia Ann. Allen was always an unwavering supporter of his wife and always stood by her side.
Allen was a sports fan, particularly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. He was very interested in world events and enjoyed watching the History Channel and Fox News. He also loved visiting with friends and family and in recent years particularly enjoyed going to the Elks Lodge in Nevada, Missouri with friend Richard Perry.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Raymond Lorraine, Charles Dean, Robert Lee, Raymond Edward, and his sisters, Phyllis Jean and Amaryllis Ann.
He is survived by his wife, Terri, his sons, Daniel and his wife, Stephanie, of South Amboy, New Jersey, and Samuel and his wife, Lauren, of Leawood, Kansas; sisters Pauline JoAnn Wolfe of Savonburg, Kansas and Donna Arlene Franklin and husband, Robert Franklin, of Shawnee, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Judith Wilson, Kandi Wilson, and Patricia Johnson of Chanute Kansas; brothers-in-law, William Wilson of Walnut, Kansas, William Otto and wife, JoNita, of LeRoy, Kansas and Thomas Breiner of Knightdale, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kipling Alan Johnson, Ivy May Johnson, and Olivia Ann Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Kevin Moyers and Pastor Ralph Peters will conduct funeral services at 11 am Friday, July 30 at the Elsmore United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Elsmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday evening at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Elsmore United Methodist Church and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com
