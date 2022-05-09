Nicki Mitchell-Gladson, 75, passed away on April 25, 2022. She was born in Chanute, KS on October 27, 1946 to James and Helen McGuire.
Nicki graduated from Chanute High School before attending the University of Kansas, where she pledged Delta Gamma. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in education and worked several years as a school teacher in Chanute. In 1982, she moved to Texas and earned an additional degree in nursing, where she worked for many years in hospitals and schools as a registered nurse. She and her husband, Jack Gladson, eventually moved back to Chanute to retire. She lived the past few years in assisted living in McKinney, TX to be closer to her children.
Nicki was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked diligently at work and home to provide for her family and raise her children. She cherished her time with her family, friends, and pets over the years. She regularly attended the Episcopal church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She guided and supported her children and encouraged them to expand their horizons and try new things as they grew older. She always valued the sanctity of her home and worked tirelessly to create a warm and loving space for herself and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gladson, her father, James, and her mother, Helen. She is survived by her son, Ryan, her daughter, Erin, their spouses, and four grandchildren.
Cremation has been requested and a memorial service will be held at a future date at the Grace Episcopal Church in Chanute.
