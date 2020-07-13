Larry Edward Wright 1948-2020

Mr. Larry Edward Wright, 72, of Rome, GA, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Wright was born April 30, 1948, in Chanute, KS, son of the late James, Jr. and Helen Mae Tasche Wright. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with 7 Hills Transport. Mr. Wright was also a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Wright; and a granddaughter, April Hope Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Alma Ruby Ray Wright; sons, James (Libby) Wright, Chris Cation, Billy J. Bishop; daughters, Misty W. Parker, Ashely Reed, Carla (Leslie) Pearce; 19 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mr. Wright’s residence located at 179 Woodrow Wilson Way Apt. 646, Rome, GA 30165.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), The Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), or to the Shriner’s Hospital (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org)
Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville, GA.
