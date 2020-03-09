Carrol L. Baker, 86, of Humboldt, Kansas passed away on March 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
