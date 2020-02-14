Ruth “Joan” Erickson, 93, of Chanute, KS passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Eureka, KS. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 pm-6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home Johnson Chapel in Chanute, KS. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 am at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute, KS. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
