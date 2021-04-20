Alfred Earl Allison, 89, born Oct, 1, 1931, passed away after a short battle with COVID on April 18, 2021 at Neosho Regional Medical Center. Son of Marion and Ruth (Webb). Al graduated in 1949 from Chanute High School. He married Mary Hesting in 1952.
Al joined the US Army in 1952. He served as a Corporal Engine mechanic instructor.
Al and Mary had two daughters, Debraq in 1954 and Sandra in 1955. After returning to Chanute, Al was employed at Western Drill making $1.50 an hour. He decided to start his own business. He borrowed the money to start his new dream from his Aunt Francis and a smaller promissory note from his younger sister Barbara.
Al named his company Oil Patch Pump & Supply. In 1975 he sold Oil Patch and invested in Tulakes where he purchased 24 empty lots, which he sold to family members and close friends. He re-opened the Tulakes Café and Gas Station and built on a beauty shop and nightclub. Once he had that going good he again sold that venture and invested in Oil T.A,P., Oil-Wasson Oil-Allison Oil, the Glads Lease and Veron Lease.
At age 50 Al retired and began enjoying hobbies. He built two helicopters from a kit and invented a helicopter simulator that even had a patent on it.
Throughout his life Al took many trips to Old Mexico to deep sea fish. One of his favorite memories he loved to tell his friends was the year he rode his Honda 350 Scrambler from Chanute all the way down to Las Cruces Old Mexico. He made many fun trips to Aspen, CO. to deer hunt with friends and family. Over his lifetime Al owned many classic and antique cars.
He is, of course, remembered lastly for his green 1952 Dodge Coup. Thank you to everyone who would pull over for caution to the side of the road when they saw his green car coming down the street, and all those who helped Al stranded, trying to change his tire and all the friends and strangers who bought gas and brought back to put in the green coup so Al could get going again (for his gas gauge was broken). And, of course, a big thank you to Al’s old friends and new acquaintances who took time to pay respect to my Dad with a friendly pat on the back and gave their time to say hello, as he waited patiently every day just hoping someone would recognize him.
For the last of his memories you all were what made his day. A special thank you to Donna and Richard Tripp and both Mike’s who cheerfully donated their time to help me get Dad back and forth to Opie’s, after he finally lost his driver’s license.
Al loved people and especially little children. Unfortunately due to the Corona virus Al spent the last 14 months of his life unable to have visitors or go for a car ride. He never once complained, for I explained it was for his and the other residents’ protection and at least every other week I would try to give Dad hope by saying, “Dad I don’t think it’s going to be much longer before the government reopens their lock down restrictions.”
I know those 14 months were the worst torture Dad had ever been through. One last thank you to the hundreds of people, who asked, missed and gave their condolences to me to pass on to my Dad during that time.
Al was a member of the Gilead Mason Lodge #144, The American Legion and was a former Shriner at Yates Center.
Remaining siblings: Ron Allison, Chanute, Barbara (Allison) Deane, Wichita.
Al was blessed with four grandsons. Mark and Eric Rausch, Brian and Jared Stroud, great-granddaughter Allison Rausch, great-grandson Jackson Stroud. He was preceded in death by Mary Allison, nephew Marion Jay Allison, grandson Eric Rausch, half-sister Pearl Blancett and half-brother Warren Alford.
The night before the end of Al’s journey, even though he was weak, his last words that he was only able to whisper were the Lord’s Prayer, which he had learned to recite during his idle time at Diversicare. Thank you Lord for laying Al Allison down gently with your grace and mercy.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Big Creek Cemetery, Chanute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.