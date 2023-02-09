Joanne was born October 19, 1936 in Palo Alto CA and passed away on January 20, 2023 at her Lincoln Hills, CA home.
Joanne was the Daughter of Wesley Anderson and Marie Ashley of Erie and LaHarpe. Joanne grew up with her brother Jim Anderson in San Carlos, CA.
In 1955 Joanne married Jim Karas of Chicago, IL. They moved to Los Altos, CA and raised three children, Daniel, Sandra, and Anthony. Joanne and Jim were blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After retirement in 1999, Jim and Joanne moved to Del Webb Sun City Lincoln Hills, CA. where Jim could golf. Joanne worked as an Administrative Secretary and also in the travel industry, which gave her the pleasure of seeing the world. Jim and Joanne were active in the Lincoln Community Church and also enjoyed many of the Del Webb Sun City clubs and activities. Jim passed away in 2014.
In 2016 Joanne met Edward Bader of Danville, CA at a Super Bowl Party. They were married in 2017. Joanne is a DAR member and lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was such a beautiful person, with a fantastic smile that would not stop. Joanne will be missed by all!
Burial is through the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons. Joanne will be buried at the Anderson Family Lot in Odense Cemetery, rural Erie.
