John Leroy III, Vietnam Veteran, 80, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Chanute, KS.
John was born at home on November 19, 1941, in Scammon, KS, to John Leroy, Jr. and Mary (Devlin) Leroy.
He graduated from Columbus Unified School District in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura (Shelton) Leroy in 1961. They later divorced. They had two children together, John IV and Theresa (Terri).
Shortly after high school John joined the Air Force, serving 20 years. He retired from service in 1980. Later on he worked and retired from Walmart.
John married Wilma (Wahl) Leroy in 2001. She survives.
John loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He loved KU Sports and KC Chiefs football.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Willie Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma, his sister, Beverly Wilson of Girard, his brother-in-law, Bill (Bobbi) Shelton of Topeka, his son John (Terri) Leroy of Humboldt, his daughter, Terri (Kim) Houdashelt of Humboldt, 4 stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, 3 stepgrandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Saturday, June 18, 10 am at Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in John’s name to the KDWP Youth Fishing Program. Checks can be mailed to KDWP, Attn: Wild Trust 512 SE 25th Ave. Pratt, KS 67124 (Please note on the memo line “John Leroy III”)
