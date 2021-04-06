Darin Brack Treloggen, 47, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Darin was born in Portsmouth, VA. on April 27, 1973 to Dennis Brack and Cathy A. (Toon) Treloggen.
After high school, Darin married Leeann Carter and they later divorced. Darin worked in the construction industry. Darin loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Chiefs fan. He enjoyed building things out of wood and metal, spending time with his dogs and raising chickens.
Darin is survived by:
Parents: Dennis and Cathy Treloggen of Chanute, KS; Brother: Jared Treloggen and wife, Crystal, of Chanute, KS; Life partner and “Bestest” friend Dannie Bass of Leavenworth, KS; a host of “Bonus” family, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Darin was preceded in death by his grandparents
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Memorials have been suggested to the American Legion Rider’s Post #170-Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.