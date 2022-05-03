Mary Lee Wineinger, 80, of Chanute formerly of Marion and Hillsboro, KS, passed away on May 2 after an 18-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Mary Lee was born on February 4, 1942, to Ellis (Jack) and Fronie Freeborn in Florence, KS. Mary Lee graduated from Florence High School. She married the love of her life, Earl Wineinger, in 1962; they had three children and lived in Kansas and Virginia. Mary Lee also lived in Colorado before returning to live in Chanute.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 3 pm at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro, and a graveside service will follow at 4 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence. Memorials may be sent to the Earl and Mary Lee Wineinger Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington St., Hillsboro, KS 67063 or at https://centralkansascf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1511 Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
