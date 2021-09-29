Stephen L. Cox, 61, of Petrolia, KS passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Stephen was born on July 20, 1960 in Iola, KS, the son of Dale L. and Phyllis L. (Mercing) Cox.
Steve grew up in Humboldt and upon graduation from Humboldt High School, he served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the Marines, Steve returned to the Humboldt area and worked various jobs throughout the years.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, hunting, fishing on the river, the snow, rain, shooting guns and riding his motorcycle. Phoebe and Brodie deeply miss their human and his snuggles.
Steve is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janice Achor, his stepsister Heather Wallace, daughter Heather Hutchins, stepsister Holly Brunner and his stepbrother Christopher Wallace. Steve also leaves behind two granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date. To help with final expenses please go to: https://gofund.me/4cc4cd12 Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
