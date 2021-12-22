Gene Maher, 87, of Erie, passed away at 7:24 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Parsons. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Melissa ‘Missy’ Huffman
- Jeffery “Jeff” Rutledge 1963-2021
- Aurelia N. Gutierrez 1921-2021
- Anthony Tyrone Turner 1974-2021
- Mary Louise Vincent 1932-2021
- John Robert Robb 1936-2021
- Winona Jewell Bates 1937-2021
- Dennis Adrian Vaughan 1939-2021
- St. Paul’s Struthers talks Neosho County commitment, Indians’ hot start
- Chase through Allen and Woodson counties ends in arrest of Erie man
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.