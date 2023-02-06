On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Curtis Bradley Aikins, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and dad passed away at the age of 53 with his parents by his side at his home in Greeley, Kansas.
Curtis was born in Chanute, Kansas to Jack and Beverly Aikins on September 20th, 1969. He completed his high school education and graduated in 1988.
He worked many jobs with his most recent job at Apollo Medical Delivery and Fed Ex along with his own lawn care business.
He lived his life always on the go. “Gotta go, gotta keep on the move,” Curtis would say. He loved fast cars, flying, motorcycles, and boats. He had a fun-filled life full of laughter and friends. He never knew a stranger anywhere he traveled. His love for knowing when and where you were going was his ultimate comfort. He had an amazing love for his family and showed us all how to love at all times never giving up. He will forever be remembered for his love, smiles, phone calls, surprises, and willingness to help others with the biggest heart.
He is survived by his mother and father, Jack and Beverly Aikins, his sister, Cindy Kuestersteffen, former brother-in-law, Jay Kuestersteffen, nieces, and nephews, Chloe Coleman and husband, Adam Coleman, Cody Kuestersteffen, Blaire Kuestersteffen, and Brooke Kuestersteffen, his daughter, Courtney Aikins, granddaughter, Cassie Aikins, and an abundance of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence, and Rose Westerman, Don and Marge Neely, and Harry and Margaret Aikins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10:30 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute. Burial will follow the funeral service at Saint Martin’s Catholic Cemetery 1368 Xylan Rd. Piqua, Kansas 66761.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
