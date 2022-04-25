Joan C. (Clevenger) Stanley, 95, a resident of Woodridge Estates in Parsons, died at 9:30 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Elmhaven Nursing Home in Parsons.
She was born April 15, 1927 on the farm near South Haven, KS where her family lived. She grew up in that area until the family moved to the Erie area around 1939 or 1940. She graduated from the Erie High School. After graduating she worked several years as a telephone operator.
On September 11, 1948 she and Kenneth M. Stanley were married in Parsons. For many years the couple lived in Tulsa where Kenneth was employed in the engineering department of McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Co. As a young married woman Joan pursued a college education at Tulsa University and graduated with a degree in Library Science. After her husband’s retirement they moved to Lake Hudson, near Pryor, in Oklahoma.Shortly before his death on March 20, 2005 the couple settled in Pittsburg. After his passing Joan moved to Parsons.
At the age of 13 she made a profession of faith in Christ as her Savior. She and Kenneth enjoyed being a special uncle and aunt to their Stanley and Clevenger nieces and nephews and they are her surviving family members. Her brother, Ernest Clevenger, died February 15, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with nephews Charles and Mark Clevenger officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, south of Parsons.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday at the funeral home, with family present. Friends may also register at the funeral home Tuesday afternoon until 7 pm.
The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
