Sally M. Padilla, 91, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Oakley Place in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on May 31, 1929, in Parsons, Kansas, the daughter of Antonio and Suzanna (Guerra) Gobea. Sally grew up and attended school in Chanute, Kansas.
In May of 1948, she married Socorro Padilla at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, they were married for 58 years until his death of June 27, 2006. Sally was a member of the Altar Society and Eucharistic Minister of Communion. She loved watching tennis, traveling for prayer retreats, dancing and singing, cooking feasts, sewing and tending to flowers and plants around the patio. She was a Godmother to many. The only thing she loved more was her family.
Sally is survived by her children: Pete Padilla (Theresa) of Austin, Texas, Carmen Robison (Richard) of Tampa, Florida, Linda Downey of Topeka, Kansas, and Teri Radziejewski (Roman) of Franklin Park, Illinois; siblings: Cecilia Ornelas of Wichita, Kansas, Mary Ellen Smedley of Thayer, Kansas, Pete Zaragosa, Jr. of Chanute, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Anna and Christopher Orosco, Nicole Hamm, David and Stephen Padilla, Natalie and Emma Radziejewski; and great-grandson, Quincy Hamm.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Socorro; brothers, Tony and Joe Gobea.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 9:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, Kansas, with the Rosary to follow at 10 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, Kansas. Livestreaming will be available through St. Patrick’s Catholic Church-Chanute Facebook and Youtube. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials in her name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Patrick Catholic School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
