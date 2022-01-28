Karen Denise Nunnenkamp, 68, of Altoona, Kansas passed away Saturday January 22, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville. Cremation has taken place by Loran Fawcett Chapel of Neodesha.
Memorial services will be Tuesday February 1, 2022, at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church in Altoona, Burial will follow at the Altoona Cemetery with full Navy Military Honors. Lunch will be served prior to the service beginning at 11:30 for those who wish to arrive early and visit with family and friends.
Karen Denise Pupanek was born October 26, 1953, in Radford, VA. The daughter of Walter and Rena G (Stacy) Pupanek. She proudly served 21 years in the US Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician before retiring to pursue a career in ultrasound.
Karen was always known best for her profound love of her family and friends and how she would travel to the ends of the earth for anyone in need. As the “bookworm” of the family she absolutely loved reading and spent countless hours reading thousands of books to her grandchildren. Karen also served her local community as a board member for the Altoona Public Library.
Karen is survived by one son, Andrew Pupanek and wife, Jennifer, of Altoona, brothers Clyde Peck JR. of Amarillo, TX, Ricky B. Peck of Beckley, WV, Michael Pupanek of Lynchburg, VA, and Randy Compton of Roanoke, VA and 5 grandchildren; Joseph D. Borrajo, Brittnee D. and husband Steve Jaeger of Perkasie, PA, and Emmalynn S. Pupanek, Hadlee J. Pupanek, and Wyatt A. Pupanek of Altoona.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Rena Pupanek, one daughter Staci R. Borrajo, and one sister Glenda J Peck.
