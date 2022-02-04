Daniel Baker, 67-year-old Goodwell, Oklahoma resident passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon.
Daniel Myron Baker was born January 12, 1955, to Dr. Henry Kummel (H.K.) and Alice (Lawter) Baker in Chanute, Kansas. He attended the Chanute School System graduating with the class of 1973. After high school Dan attended Neosho Community College in Chanute. He obtained both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Kansas State University and a Doctorate in Agronomy from the University of Missouri.
Dan taught for many years at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma. He ran his own crop consulting business for a brief time then helped Wes Robbins for a number of years. After his retirement he worked for Walmart in Guymon.
On January 5, 1991, in Petersburg, Virginia he married the love of his life Karen. This union was blessed with two children, Samuel and Frances.
Dan thoroughly enjoyed his work and watching the accomplishments that he and his fellow colleagues accomplished.
He loved playing the clarinet and listening to classical music. He was an expert at making stained glass panel windows. Dan was also an avid golfer.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers: Paul Baker and Kim Baker.
Left to carry on his legacy are: his wife Karen of the home, one son, Samuel Baker of Lankenheath, United Kingdom, one daughter, Francis Baker of Goodwell, one sister, Barbara Bederman of Raytown Missouri, three brothers: Dennis Baker and wife, Brenda, of Joplin, Missouri, Edward Baker and wife, Susan, of Renton Washington and Henry Baker and wife, Angela, of Kansas City, Missouri.
