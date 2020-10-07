Dorothy Mae Blaine, 95, of Chanute, formerly of Erie, died at 2:49 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Neosho Regional Medical Center at Chanute.
She was born May 17, 1925 at Chanute, a daughter of Albert Wiley and Amelia Dorothy (Friedrich) Jones. She grew up there and attended Chanute schools. Upon completing high school she attended a nurse’s college at Springfield, MO, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Nursing in 1945. She then worked for Dr. Butin at Chanute.
On January 17, 1954 she and Joe Blaine were united in marriage at the Grant Avenue Baptist Church at Chanute.
The couple then moved to a farm northeast of Erie where they farmed and raised their children. Following the death of husband on January 25, 1973, she worked at the former Arkhaven Nursing Home at Erie and was a member of the Erie E.M.T. Team.
She was formerly a member of First Christian Church at Erie and the Erie Federated Church. Currently she was a member of the United Methodist Church at Chanute. She was an organist for many years and played at churches and for many weddings and funerals.
Survivors include: One son and daughter in-law – Philip and Kimberlee Blaine, Gulf Breeze, FL; Three daughters – Patricia “Pat” Lucke and her husband, Jack, Buffalo, KS, Rebecca Blaine, Chanute, KS, Donna Breedlove and her husband, Steve, Broken Arrow, OK; Nine grandchildren and Eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother – Ralph Jones, and two sisters – Francis Tiegreen and Rosy Crawford.
Memorial services will be held at 1 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church at Chanute with the Reverend Michael Park officiating. Inurnment will be in East Hill, held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 Saturday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie, where friends may call after 9 that morning.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.