Mark Eugene Voth, 68, of Chanute, KS, passed away on December 9, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife, children, and sister. Mark was born on October 10, 1954, in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Martin and Betty (Davis) Voth.
Mark graduated from Scott Community High School in 1972. On February 21, 1992, he married Renee Pound, she survives at the home. Mark worked for several auto dealerships as a mechanic and worked for Merle Kelly Ford for 28 years before retiring for health reasons.
Mark loved fishing, hunting, gardening, working on cars, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, his cats, and his dog. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Mark is survived by: His Wife: Renee Voth of Chanute, KS His Daughter: Kristen Voth of McCune, KS; His Son: Cory and his wife Marry Voth of Chanute, KS; His Sisters: Karen Voth of Benedict, KS and Dixie Wonser of Klamath Falls, OR; Six Grandchildren: Trent Carroll, Hunter Carroll, Patience Johnson, William Voth, Conor Voth, and Baby Voth (Due April 2023), Several nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Betty Voth, sister Jana Voth, and brothers Michael Voth and Justin Voth.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Countryside Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to Pass it On- Outdoor Mentors Inc. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
