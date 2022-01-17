Norma G. (Elsworth) Roberts, 73, of Humboldt passed away at 3:11 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
She was born on August 29, 1948 in Oswego to Norman V. and Gertrude E. (Sketers) Elsworth.
Norma attended schools in Labette County and graduated from Labette County Community High School. She was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed and competed in Shodeos and was a former member of the Parsons Saddle Club, Iola Saddle Club and American Quarter Horse Association. Norma especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She retired from working at B&W Trailer Hitches after 14 years.
She and John R. Thompson were married in 1972. They later divorced.
Survivors include a son, Jeffery Thompson (Shelly) of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Denise Wilson (Brian Long) of Humboldt; a daughter-in-law, Leatha Thompson, of Oswego; and a son-in-law, Jack Wilson, of Chanute; Four grandchildren, Jock Wilson (Chrestos Clark-Wilson), Victoria McIntyre, Lakota Wilson (Dallas Joyce) and Tava LeVan-Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Tripp Wilson-Joyce, Raylea Wilson, Tayzlei Wilson-Joyce and Roper Wilson; two brothers, Vince Elsworth (Colleen), of Arizona, Mike Elsworth (Brenda), of Erie; one sister, Connie Elsworth, of Parsons; Sister-in-law, Sandy Elsworth, of Oswego and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Wesley Thompson and a brother, Roger Elsworth.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday evening at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to a memorial scholarship fund for her great-grandchildren and checks should be made to Denise Wilson. The memorials may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O., Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
