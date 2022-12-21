Mary Louise Rettmann, 90, lifelong resident of Altoona, Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home. Mary was born May 29, 1932 in Fredonia, Kansas to Forest and Ruth (Tefft) Jarred. Mary married Charles Wilson Rettmann on February 24, 1951, in Fredonia. To this union, were born two children, Glenn and Teresa. Charles preceded Mary in death on September 1, 2008.
In her early years, Mary worked for Southwestern Bell. In later years, Mary worked at the Altoona Post Office for 37 years, 27 years as the Post Master until her retirement at age 67.
In addition to working full time, Mary was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. Mary loved her family and grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, talking, cattle, reading and doing word searches. Mary was a member of NARFE and Altoona Christian Church.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Wesley) Crawford of Sherman, Texas, many Grandchildren, Great9Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Charles, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Ruth Jarred, one son, Glenn Rettmann, three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December, 27, 2022 from 5 pm - 6 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 N. 7th, Fredonia, Kansas. Celebration of Life Services will follow visitation Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 6 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Altoona Library or the Altoona Fire Department. These may be mailed to or left at the funeral home.
