Special education programs around the area called parents to reassess students’ individualized education plans, understand what resources they could access and send instructions to help them work through lessons at home. In many cases, academic goals could be addressed in distance learning, but lessons involving physical therapy, occupational therapy and social skills with peers were less accessible.
At the Platte County R-3 School District in Missouri, IEP goals shifted to better reflect students’ current needs. Many of the skills they couldn’t work on, like sharing materials with peers or concentrating in a large group setting, may not present a problem when they’re on a video call at home. Once they return to in-person operations, the skills they couldn’t work on will be reassessed and worked into lesson plans, said Jen Beutel, the district’s director of pupil services.
JaKyta Lawrie, the assistant director of special education at Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri, expects more assessments at the beginning of this coming school year to decide how goals and lessons need to change for each student’s altered needs. The district also created a hotline for families to call to help work through lessons with teacher support.
To help students with the skills they couldn’t work on through a screen, Samantha Poindexter, the director of special education at North Kansas City School District in Missouri, said her district tried to send any resources that could bridge the gap, like instructions for at-home physical therapy. Poindexter recognizes that these services don’t provide the same results as in-person sessions and that some parents don’t have the time to guide their children through hands-on lessons.
“All students have lost and will continue to lose skills because of COVID-19 and the closures, and (special education) kids are no different,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.