Iva Lorene Sumner, 82, of Erie, Kan., entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family.
Iva was born January 14, 1940, in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Leonard H. Pergeson and Velva M. Escobar.
Iva was united in marriage to Clarence S. Sumner on October 14, 1957, and 8 children were born out of this union, surviving are, Teresa (Byron) Shultz of Erie, Tina (Brad) Dodd of Springfield, Mo., Wayne Rhone and Mary Caughron. Iva was blessed with 17 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Iva was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with her family and friends. Iva enjoyed cooking for her family, doing word puzzles and spent many hours coloring beautiful pictures from adult coloring books, many of which she wrote notes of her love to a family member or friend before giving them the picture.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence, sisters Donna Pergeso, and Helen Morris, brother Kenneth Pergeson, infant son Tommy, son David, son Danny, daughter Donna and granddaughter Katie Shultz.
Iva will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be made in memory of Iva to Prairie Mission Retirement Village, St. Paul, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 10:30 am at Urbana Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
