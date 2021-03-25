Aaron Scott Oliver, 48, passed away peacefully at Wesley Medical Center on March 24th in Wichita, Kansas. He was a high school graduate from Rockbridge Senior High in Columbia, Missouri.
Aaron lived the majority of his life in Chanute, Kansas. He was born May 31, 1972 to Dean and Marilyn Oliver. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a talented karaoke singer, loved music of all genres. He was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved by those who knew him.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Marilyn Wilson, sister and brother-in-law, Gary and Amy Eoff, three nieces and nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew, Devon and Cady Schuster, Meghan White, Andrew White, Emily and Ethan White, and Cailey and Byron Schuster, all from Neenah and Oshkosh Wisconsin.
Aaron is also loved and survived by aunts and uncles, Jerry and Nina Tallent, David and Gail Petersen, Michael and Dawn Kuder, all from Chanute, Kansas, as well as Bob and Rhonda Kimball from Olathe, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Ste 203, Wichita, KS 67208
