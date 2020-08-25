Dale Nelson, born Nov. 30, 1925 in Chanute, Kan., died peacefully Aug. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Jenny Nelson, brothers Gene and Darrell, sisters Maxine and Pauline, and his wife, Lois, died in 2007.
Most of his friends have died within the last 15 years.
Survivors include three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dale went to Vilas High School, then to World War II in the Army. He farmed upon his return until 1996 when he grudgingly retired after three heart attacks.
He developed Lewy body dementia seven or eight years ago.
Raebern Nelson, our cousin, was Dad’s go-to person for 29 years when he needed immediate attention. The three of us didn’t live close, and we appreciate him so much. The family was going to donate his brain to research at KU Med, but due to COVID they will not accept it.
He will be cremated.
Dale was active in High Prairie United Methodist Church until 2014.
There will be a service held at High Prairie 3:30 pm Friday, Aug. 28.
