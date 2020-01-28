Todd Allen Wilkins, 45, of Chanute, KS passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Chanute. He was born on March 29, 1974 in Bossier City, Louisiana the son of Mary Lou Wilkins. Todd attended Bossier City, Louisiana schools and received his GED. He also received a diploma in drafting and design technology from Louisiana.
Todd loved people and was the caretaker for his mom and grandmother. He had a laugh that would shake a room. Todd was a dedicated employee of Opie’s since 2014. He was well-liked by his co-workers and neighbors. Todd enjoyed cooking, playing video games, drawing, music and watching movies. He also loved dogs.
Todd is survived by: Cousin: Roxanna Bingham and husband, Tim; Aunt: Faye Durabb. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou, and grandmother, L.E. Wilkins.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a celebration of life service on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Opie’s Restaurant in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to Ann’s Angels and may be mailed to 816 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
