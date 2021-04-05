Dorothy “Evelyn” Dillow Henricks-Wade, 78, of Chanute, KS passed away April 1, 2021 in her home following a short battle with cancer. Born December 31, 1942 in Chanute, she was the oldest of four children born to Joseph Carson and Dorothy Irene (Kirkpatrick) Dillow.
She married Herman Leroy Henricks in Chanute, after 35 years of marriage they divorced, and she then married Ross Wade of Humboldt, they were married for 7 years until his passing.
Known to everyone as “Evelyn,” she loved life to the fullest. After family, her love was horses, horseback riding, dancing, fishing, looking at trees and being outdoors. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos.
Survivors include:
Son: Jack Henricks of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Wesley Dillow and wife, Rita, of Chanute, KS, Kenneth Dillow and wife, Ruth, of Chanute, KS, Gladys Walker and husband, Rick, of Fairland, OK; Grandson: Roy (Christina) DeMolte of Hartford, KS; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Henricks and Ross Wade
Cremation has been requested. The family will be holding a graveside service on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested Refuge on the Edge - Nazarene Church - Chanute, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
