Mary Lou Beck, 79, of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away October 6, 2021, at her residence. Mary Lou was born March 3, 1942, in Chanute, Kansas, to Lee and Vera (Beck) Montgomery. She spent most of her childhood in Erie, Kansas.
Mary Lou attended high school in Leadville, Colorado, and graduated in 1960 from Chanute High School, Chanute. She continued her education at Neosho County Junior College, Chanute. Mary Lou and Danny E. Brown were married August 5, 1962. They later divorced. Mary Lou and Robert Beck were married July 4, 2012, in Last Chance, Colorado.
Mary Lou began her career at Ashley Clinic in Chanute. She later worked for Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute and then Dr. Ellis Potter in Iola, retiring after 20 years of service.
Mary Lou liked woodworking, painting, traveling, and reading. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Beck; her parents; son Randall Brown; and brothers John Montgomery, Dean Montgomery.
Mary Lou is survived by daughter Sheila Brown, Humboldt; granddaughter Riley Brown, Humboldt; first husband Danny Brown, Humboldt; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 102 North Grant Avenue, Chanute, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry at the Chanute First Christian Church and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
