Lavon Hoppas, 79, of Erie, passed away at 5:25 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village at St. Paul.
She was born on September 13, 1940 at Erie to Lloyd and Lucille (Wheeler) Yarnell. Lavon attended Erie schools and graduated from Erie High School in 1958.
She and Leroy Hoppas were married on March 8, 1958 at the First Christian Church in Erie. He survives of the home.
Lavon went to work at Erie schools as a cook and later became the head cook when they made all the food from scratch. She retired from the Erie schools after 20 years of service.
Lavon loved taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family especially on holidays and birthdays. She liked to collect baby plates, depression cherry blossom glasses, and fruit jars. She was an active and member of the First Christian Church in Erie serving the church in various roles including on the memorial committee and serving funeral dinners. She also was a Camp Fire Girls Leader, a founding member of the Erie Museum and Historical Society, and a founding member of the Southeast Kansas Antique Bottle Club in Chanute.
In addition to her husband, Leroy, Lavon is survived by her son, Wade Hoppas and his wife, Laura, of Erie; her daughter, Gwen Adams and her husband, Tim, of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Weston Adams, Cassie Hoppas, Kelsey Hoppas, Tyeler Riggs, and Michael Yanez; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; her brother, Robert Yarnell of St. Paul; her sister, Virginia Jacquinot and her husband, Bob, of St. Paul; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Wyatt Adams in 2006 and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Frist Christian Church with the Reverend Dr. Michael Haggard officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery at Erie. Friends may call the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie after 1 pm on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to the first Christian Church in Erie or to the Erie Museum and these may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
