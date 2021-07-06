Johney Earl Brimm, St. Paul, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2021 at the age of 67. John was born on June 27, 1953 to Harry and Lorene (Owens) Brimm in Coffeyville, KS.
John graduated high school, from Labette County High School, Class of 1971, and from Wichita Technical Institute (WTI), as a Heating, Air Conditioning technician.
John retired from Liberty Real Estate Management as the Rental Maintenance Manager in Wichita, KS.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded by his brother, Billy. Survivors include his sisters Brenda
(Bob) Banks of Arma, KS, Barbara (Joe) Ritter of Thayer, KS, Jan (Rich) Koehn of Cherryvale, KS, and his brother Rod (Kay) Brimm of Cherryvale, KS, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fulfilling his lifelong dream, John lived his life “off the grid” in a small cabin on the Neosho River. John enjoyed working with his hands, fishing, collecting knives, guns and reels. He was a talented carpenter and had a beautiful singing voice. John was a gentle soul, always aware of those in need, helping whomever, whenever he could.
A memorial service will be held on July 10, at 11:30 at the Mount Zion Community Center in rural Cherryvale,
KS. located at 23019 Chase Rd. A meal will be shared by family and friends following the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date at the Harmony Grove Cemetery, Dennis, KS.
The family would also like to thank the Wickham Family Funeral Home for their kindness and care.
Memorials are suggested to Mt. Zion Community Church, 23019 Chase Rd., Cherryvale, KS 67335.
