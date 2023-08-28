Dolores M. Yarnell, of Parsons and formerly of rural Erie, died at 7:26 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, her 86th birthday, at Labette Health in Parsons.
She was born August 26, 1937, to Howard L. Collins and Doris Maxine (Bayless) Collins at Pueblo, Colorado. Her family lived in several places during her early childhood and then returned to the Erie and Parsons area. She attended high school in both places.
Dolores worked at the Zenith Manufacturing Co. in Springfield, Missouri and Birdview Satellite in Chanute and Superior School Supply in Parsons.
In March of 1982 she and Donnie G. Yarnell were married. She helped Donnie on their farm until he died on May 18, 2022.
She attended the Erie Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Copeland and Cindy Robertson (Ryan) both of Parsons and Pam (Ron) Oliphant of Chanute; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and two expected. A sister in Iola also survives. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Beebe, a brother, Gene Collins and an infant sister, Shirley Jean and two grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie, with Don Tallman officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday.
