Kenneth “Ken” or “Kenny” Alan Webb, 71, passed away peacefully in his home while surrounded by friends and family on October 16, 2020.
Ken is survived by his spouse, Connie McCormick; sons/spouses Kenley Webb and wife, Wendy, Gavin Webb and wife, Amanda, and Trace Redburn and wife, Taylor; daughter Felisha Frye; a sister, Janet Arnett; and Grandchildren, Torey Webb, Bailey Webb Asbury, Lindsey Webb, Brylee Webb, Logan Wolken, Taya McKinsey, and Tucker McKinsey. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Webb; daughter Maryjane Robertson; father, Robert “Bob” Webb; and mother, Barbara Webb.
Ken was born August 30, 1949 to Robert Webb and Barbara Webb in Wichita, KS. They moved to Chanute, KS early on where Ken graduated from Chanute High School in 1969. His father, an avid businessman, saw the start of a manufacturing career early on in Ken. Ken started a branch of Rolco Trailers in Cave City, Kentucky and eventually merged the business with his father’s back in Chanute. Ken and Robert went on to run Rolco Trailers well throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. After the closing of Rolco, Ken went on to live life in Oklahoma where he owned a convenience store for several years before venturing to Missouri where he was a welder for railroad cars and boiler tanks. Ken finally set his sights back in Chanute where he reconnected with friends, owned a small engine shop, and started back into drag racing, which was a lifelong hobby.
Ken had a passion for cars and drag racing where he won countless meets in the Sportsman class of the NHRA. He loved woodworking and the outdoors, but above everything, he loved his family. Among his many different life adventures, he experienced hiking the Smoky Mountains and several other great mountain ranges, boating and skiing every square mile of Grand Lake, and driving just about any back road you can imagine between Kansas and Kentucky. Known as an incredibly caring man who would literally give you the shirt off his back, Ken is deeply loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at Knights of Columbus on Saturday at 11:30 am.
